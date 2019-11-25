President Erdoğan arrives in Qatar

During his visit, President Erdoğan is also expected to visit the Qatar-Turkey Combined Joint Force Command in the Gulf nation.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday arrived at Qatar's capital Doha to attend the fifth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee.

ERDOĞAN WILL CO-CHAIR THE STRATAGIC COMMITTEE

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan left on the Turkish presidential plane from Esenboğa Airport in the capital Ankara at 9.25 a.m. local time (0625GMT), and arrived at Hamad International Airport in Doha at 12.40 p.m. local time (0940GMT).

Among those welcoming Erdoğan at the airport were Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammad Al-Attiyah, Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Fikret Ozer and other officials from the embassy.

President Erdoğan arrives in Qatar WATCH

During his visit, Erdoğan is to meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who together will co-chair the high strategic committee, as well as attend an official dinner given by Al-Thani in his honor.