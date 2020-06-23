President Erdoğan discusses coronavirus with S. Korean leader

Turkish president on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his South Korean counterpart to discuss cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

BILATERAL RELATIONS WERE ON THE TABLE

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Moon Jae-in also discussed bilateral relations, the Turkish Presidency said in a brief statement on Twitter.

During the talks, President Erdoğan stressed the need for close economic cooperation between the two nations in response to coronavirus and preparations for the post-coronavirus era, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

While South Korea is battling a second wave of the virus after easing restrictions in May, Turkey lifted its partial lockdown on June 1 and is moving towards full normalization.