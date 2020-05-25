President Erdoğan holds phone call with Iranian President

Two leaders exchanged greetings for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr.

In a Sunday phone call, the presidents of Turkey and Iran discussed cooperation in the fight against coronavirus, plus bilateral ties and regional issues, according to an official statement.

REGIONAL DEVELOPMENTS WERE DISCUSSED

Turkey's Communications Directorate said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani also exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments.

The two leaders also exchanged greetings for Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.