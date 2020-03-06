President Erdogan hopes cease-fire continues in Idlib

On Thursday, after the hours-long meeting, Turkey and Russia agreed on a cease-fire deal in Idlib city.

Turkish president on Friday said Ankara reached a cease-fire deal with Russia regarding northwestern Idlib city of Syria, which would hopefully bring an end to a war between Muslim parties.

FURTHER DETAILS WILL BE DISCUSSED MID-MARCH

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks came after Friday prayers in Istanbul, where he commented on operations of Turkish Armed Forces in Syria and deadly coronavirus outbreak around the world.

"We have had martyrs. We finally sat at the table yesterday and agreed on a cease-fire as of [Thursday] midnight. We hope that it [cease-fire] continues," Erdogan said.

Erdogan noted that he hoped this move would bring an end to a war between Muslims, adding that further details would be discussed mid-March.

On Feb. 27, Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield in Idlib city as regime aggression led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians who took shelter near Turkish borders.

In line with the operation, thousands of regime forces and many of its military hardware – including battle tanks, war jets, helicopters, air-defense systems, and howitzers – were neutralized according to the Turkey's National Defense Ministry.