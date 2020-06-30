President Erdoğan makes remarks on Turkish economy

Speaking at a press conference, Erdoğan stressed that Turkey will become one of the world's star countries to reshape itself after the novel pandemic.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a press conference following a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara on Monday.

"TURKEY'S NUMBERS OF GROWTH IS THE PROOF OF ECONOMY'S POTENTIAL"

Turkey is in a "very strong recovery period" based on preliminary economic data for this June, the country's president said on Monday.

Turkey's economic confidence index rose sharply to 73.5 in June, the country's statistical authority announced on Monday, adding that the figure jumped 19.1% from 61.7 last month as Turkey relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions.

"Turkey's 4.5% growth in the first quarter is the greatest proof of the economy's power and potential," Erdoğan said following a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.