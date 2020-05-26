President Erdoğan praises Turkey’s efforts in pandemic

Turkey imposed a four-day nationwide curfew during Eid al-Fitr beginning at midnight on Friday to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed over 4,300 lives in the country.

Turkey has successfully managed the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic and is nearing the end of the outbreak, the country's president said on Monday.

"WE ARE ON THE RIGHT TRACK"

"The picture after the normalization steps we took shows that we are on the right track,” said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in remarks for Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing the members of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party via video link, Erdoğan thanked the public for staying at home during a four-day curfew over the holiday.

Praising Turkey's health sector investments, Erdoğan asserted that these had turned out to be prudent in the fight against the coronavirus. "I believe that we will overcome this epidemic period with the least damage through this [new normal] lifestyle, that we can summarize as wearing masks, compliance with physical distance, attention to cleanliness," Erdoğan added.