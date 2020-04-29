President Erdoğan sends letter to Trump

In the letter, the Turkish leader also assured his US counterpart that Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as a reliable and strong ally.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a letter to his US counterpart Donald Trump together with the medical aid that Turkey sent to the US on Tuesday to support the country’s fight against the coronavirus as it has reported over one million confirmed cases.

"YOU WILL COME OVER THIS CRISIS"

Erdoğan said he hopes the aid helps US people recover from coronavirus, voicing strong belief that they will come over this crisis as soon as possible with wisdom.

Prepared under the instructions of Erdoğan and by Turkey's National Defense Ministry, the medical aid included 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks and 500 face shields, according to the Turkish presidency.