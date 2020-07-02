President Erdoğan to make first overseas trip to Qatar

Turkish President to meet Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during day-long trip.

The president of Turkey is due in Qatar for a day-long working visit on Thursday, in his first overseas trip since the beginning of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

REGIONAL ISSUES WILL BE ON THE TABLE

In a statement on Wednesday, the country's Communications Directorate said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would meet Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two leaders are expected to discuss relations between the two “brotherly and friendly” countries, the statement added.

They will also exchange views on regional and international issues, it noted.