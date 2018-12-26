President Erdoğan: US did its part in Syria

Turkish president says he will continue cooperation with US President Donald Trump on Syria.

The US has done its part by deciding to withdraw its troops from Syria, Turkey’s president said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said they are focusing more on the announced US troop withdrawal than the French president’s statement that French soldiers will stay.

"We are continuing our cooperation with US President Donald Trump on Syria," Erdoğan said. He added: "America has done its part."





He also said arrangements are being made for a possible meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdoğan has signaled that a cross-border operation against the terrorist PYD/YPG in Syria will happen soon, possibly including areas where US troops currently are. Since 2016, Ankara has carried out two similar military operations in northern Syria.