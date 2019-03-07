President Erdoğan’s Women's Day Message

Turkish President Erdogan issues message marking Friday, March 8, International Women's Day.

Turkey is committed to moving women forward in all areas, the nation's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday.

“We are committed to moving our women, whom we hold dear, forward in all areas while we pursue our 2023 goals with determination,” Erdoğan said in a message marking this Friday, March 8, International Women's Day. “We will never give up trying to change the perspective of those who see women and men through a sexist lens, which is a sort of racism, forgetting the fact that they are above all human beings,” Erdoğan added.

IMPORTANT STUDIES FOR WOMEN

Erdoğan said his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party has been doing significant work to raise women’s status in family life, business life, education and health “with an understanding based on rights and justice.”

“Respect for women is the fundamental dynamic of our values, customs and traditions, history, and social life,” Erdoğan said, adding that it is everyone’s responsibility to stand on the side of women subjected to violence and oppression.