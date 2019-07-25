Russia no longer asks visa for Turkish service passports

In a recent announcement from the Russian government, it’s been stated that Turkish special and service passport will not been asked for a visa.

Turkish holders of special and service passports on short-term stays will no longer need visas to visit Russia.

The Kremlin Thursday announced new measures making it easy for many Turkish citizens to visit Russia.

NOTIFICATION HAS BEEN SENT TO TURKISH OFFICIALS

Under a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin, Turkish holders of special and service passports paying short-term visits to Russia will no longer need to obtain visas. Putin also ordered the Foreign Ministry to send a notification to Turkish officials about this partial restoration of visa-free travel.

The measure is valid on a reciprocal basis, the decree added, and goes into effect as of its publication.

Russia had suspended the visa-free regime in late 2015, amid tensions over the downing of a Russian jet along the Turkish-Syrian border.