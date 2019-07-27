Russian minister signals cooperation with Turkey

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Russian firms would be open to working with Turkey on energy projects in the eastern Mediterranean.

The first pipeline of the TurkStream gas project, the project that to bring Russian gas to Turkey and on to Europe, is expected to launch January 1, 2020, Russian energy minister Aleksandr Novak said on Friday.

"We are in the final stages of construction, and next year we will start directly sending natural gas to Turkey. We are grateful to our Turkish partners for keeping the project in line with its timetable," he said.

"WE COULD WORK WITH TURKEY"

Novak said Russian companies have been involved in successful energy projects in the Mediterranean. He also stressed that the two countries would cooperate in the drilling projects in the Mediterranean.

"Russian companies have taken part in successful energy projects in the Mediterranean. For example, Rosneft is involved in developing the Zohr gas field", Novak said, referring to an eastern Mediterranean gas field in Egyptian waters. "If there are projects that are beneficial to all sides, Russian companies could take the decision to work with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean”, he said.