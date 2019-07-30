Russian S-400s do not pose a problem for NATO, says Turkish FM

The US claims the S-400 will be incompatible with NATO systems, an argument Turkey disputes.

The Russian S-400 anti-air missile system does not pose a problem for NATO, the Turkish foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"WE HAVE NO PROBLEM WITH NATO"

"We have no problem with NATO. As is clear from the NATO secretary general's statements, the S-400 does not pose a problem for NATO," Turkey's Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told foreign reporters at the 52nd meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers in Thailand.

"Turkey is contributing to NATO's operations in many ways. These issues have never been brought up at any NATO summit," said Çavuşoğlu, adding that S-400 is an issue of Turkish-US relations rather than Turkish-NATO relations.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had said that it is up to Turkey to make its own decisions on weapons systems purchases.