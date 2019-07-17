S-400 matter of country’s sovereignty, says lawmaker

Independent Turkish lawmaker backs Turkey's firm stance on purchase of S-400 air defense system.

The purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system is a matter of Turkey's sovereignty, an independent Turkish lawmaker said on Wednesday.

MATTER OF SOVEREIGNTY

"This is a matter of Turkey's sovereignty, I am glad S-400s are coming," Öztürk Yılmaz, a lawmaker from eastern Ardahan province, told the journalists in the parliament.

Yılmaz said he supports Turkey's firm stance on the purchase of S-400 air defense system. Delivery of the long-range air defense systems continued, with 14 shipments so far having landed in Turkey over last six days.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the U.S. with no success, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the S-400s from Russia.