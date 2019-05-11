S-400 procurement done deal, says Turkey

Turkey denied a German newspaper report claiming that Turkey will no longer buy the S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

"THE S-400 PROCUREMENT IS A DONE DEAL"

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said the S-400 procurement was a "done deal". “Dear Julian, your sources are mistaken. Take it from me: The S-400 procurement is a done deal,” Altun tweeted, responding to claims by Julian Ropcke, editor in chief for foreign policy, at tabloid Bild.

Earlier on Friday, Ropkce tweeted: “Diplomatic sources tell Bild, Erdogan will not buy the S-400 from Russia.”

Tensions between the US and Turkey have reached a fever pitch in recent months with Turkey set to begin receiving the advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

Washington maintains the move will jeopardize Turkey's role in the F-35 fighter jet program and could trigger congressional sanctions. Turkey decided in 2017 to purchase the S-400 system following protracted efforts to purchase air defense systems from the US with no success.