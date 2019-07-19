Seven missing after flash floods in Turkey’s Düzce

The northeastern Düzce province of Turkey was hit by heavy rainfall that triggered landslides on Wednesday.

Various shots from Esmahanim Village following flash floods in Turkey’s northwestern Duzce province on July 19, 2019.

219 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN RESCUED

A total of 219 people have so far been rescued in Cumayeri and Akcakoca districts, a governorate statement said.

The shelter needs of 135 people were met, it added.

Search operations will particularly be focused along the 21-kilometer-long (13 miles) riverbank, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Thursday.

"All residents trapped in villages were rescued by helicopter. We have reached almost every region to provide food and shelter," Soylu said.