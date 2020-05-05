Somali foreign minister thanks Turkey for medical support

The third shipment of Turkish medical aid arrives in Somalia on Monday.

Two Turkish military airplanes carrying a third batch of medical supplies to help Somalia fight coronavirus arrived in the capital Mogadishu on Monday.

The shipment followed two previous batches of medical aid, including new Turkish-made ventilators last week.

"TURKEY ALWAYS STANDS WITH SOMALIA"

On Twitter, the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu confirmed the supplies’ arrival at Aden Adde international airport, saying: "Today additional batches of medical supplies, third after Corona outbreak, with two military cargo planes arrived at Mogadishu Airport from Turkey to help Somalia fight against Covid-19 and handed over to the @MoH_Somalia. Turkey always stands with Somalia."





"We can’t thank you enough,” said Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad. “We are profoundly indebted to our brothers and sisters of Turkey.”





On Monday, Somalia recorded 34 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, bringing the total cases in the Horn of African country to 756 as total deaths reached 35.