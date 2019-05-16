Syrian tribes declare support for Turkey against terrorism

Supreme Assembly for Syrian Tribes and Clans declares its support for Turkey against terrorism in the region.

Syrian tribes and clans declared their support for Turkey on Wednesday in its fight against terrorism in Syria.

'WE ARE AGAINST ALL TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS'

The Supreme Assembly for Syrian Tribes and Clans made the announcement during the opening ceremony for a new branch office in Turkey’s southeastern province of Şanlıurfa bordering Syria.

“Our relatives have been slaughtered at the hands of terrorists. They have recently killed nine people,” Rami al-Saleh, the chairman of the assembly, told reporters. “We, as Syrian Arab, Turkish and Kurdish tribes and clans, are against all terrorist organizations. We shall not leave the territories they have occupied to them,” he added.

The YPG/PKK terrorist group had captured the eastern part of Syria’s Deir Ezzor province with US support under the pretext of combating Daesh.

As the Daesh terrorist group’s influence in eastern Syria has waned, the YPG/PKK has prevented displaced Syrians from returning to their homes, drawing accusations that the group is trying to change the region’s demographic composition.