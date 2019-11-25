The 11th joint patrol completed in northern Syria

Turkey and Russia are carrying out joint patrols in the area under the October 22 deal.

Turkish and Russian troops have completed the 11th round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month.

AN AREA OF 58 KM

"The eleventh joint land patrol between Turkish and Russian units and UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] support has been completed in the eastern Euphrates as according to plan," Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"A total of eight vehicles comprising of four from each side participated in the eleventh joint land patrol along with UAVs in the Qamishli-Derek sector. Turkish and Russian units patrolled an area of 58-km [36-mile] length and 10-km [6.2-mile] depth," the statement added.

The first joint ground patrols, on Nov. 1, took place near Ras al-Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River.