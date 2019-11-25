The 11th joint patrol completed in northern Syria
Turkish and Russian troops have completed the 11th round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month.
AN AREA OF 58 KM
"The eleventh joint land patrol between Turkish and Russian units and UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] support has been completed in the eastern Euphrates as according to plan," Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
"A total of eight vehicles comprising of four from each side participated in the eleventh joint land patrol along with UAVs in the Qamishli-Derek sector. Turkish and Russian units patrolled an area of 58-km [36-mile] length and 10-km [6.2-mile] depth," the statement added.
The first joint ground patrols, on Nov. 1, took place near Ras al-Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River.
