The 11th joint patrol completed in northern Syria

Turkey and Russia are carrying out joint patrols in the area under the October 22 deal.
25.11.2019 - 14:06

Turkish and Russian troops have completed the 11th round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month.

AN AREA OF 58 KM

"The eleventh joint land patrol between Turkish and Russian units and UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] support has been completed in the eastern Euphrates as according to plan," Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"A total of eight vehicles comprising of four from each side participated in the eleventh joint land patrol along with UAVs in the Qamishli-Derek sector. Turkish and Russian units patrolled an area of 58-km [36-mile] length and 10-km [6.2-mile] depth," the statement added.

The first joint ground patrols, on Nov. 1, took place near Ras al-Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River.