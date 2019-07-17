Trade agreement between Turkey and Montenegro revised

The revision of the agreement aims to boost cooperation as well as the investment opportunities in trade in services.

Free trade agreement (FTA) between Turkey and Montenegro was revised on Wednesday with an aim to enhance the cooperation and investment opportunities in services and agriculture trade.

TURKISH EXPORTS ROSE TO $79 MILLION

Expansion of the agreement will facilitate agricultural goods to enter markets reciprocally, Turkey’s Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said during her speech at the signing ceremony. She added that the revision will pave the way for service providers to trade in a safer, easier, more transparent and predictable environment.

Pekcan underlined that the trade volume between the two countries accelerated after the FTA came into force in 2010. "Turkish exports to Montenegro rose to $79 million, up from $27 million while our imports from the country increased to $24 million from $6million," she said.

Montenegro’s Economy Minister Dragica Sekulic said the good quality agricultural products will be sold quickly and cheaply thanks to the revision. Sekulic also invited Turkish investors to invest in Montenegro.