Travel restrictions lifted for more cities in Turkey

President Erdoğan on Monday said that quarantine has been lifted in 300 settlements, while it continues at 112 locations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Monday that coronavirus travel restrictions were lifted in nine more cities, as part of the normalization process as the number of fatalities and cases continue to decrease in the country.

FOUR-DAY CURFEW WILL BE EFFECTED

Also, Turkey will impose a four-day partial curfew beginning Friday midnight in an effort to stem spread of the novel coronavirus, he said. Erdoğan said the four-day partial curfew will be effective as of May 15 midnight.

The first curfew was declared on April 11-12 and it was followed by others in the past weeks.

People over 65 years will be allowed to leave their homes, remaining within walking distance and wearing masks, on May 17 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time (0800-1400GMT), he said. Children under 14 years will be allowed out on May 20 and 22 during the same hours, also within walking distance and wearing masks, he added.

Highlighting that Turkey successfully continues to fight the epidemic, Erdogan said that the number of new cases, deaths and patients in intensive care are gradually decreasing. However, he said, citizens should not see the steps toward normalization as returning to life before March 10, the date when the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.