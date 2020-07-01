Trump lashes out at China over coronavirus pandemic

"As the pandemic spreads, I become more and more angry at China, US president tweeted.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is growing more upset with China as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage.

US HAS REPORTED 130,123 DEATHS SO FAR

"As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China. People can see it, and I can feel it!" Trump tweeted.

The president's tweet came as the country recorded more than 2.6 million confirmed cases and more than 127,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

He has repeatedly said that the virus could have been stopped from the source, referring to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where it originated in December.