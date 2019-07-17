Trump: US’s attitude against Turkey is not fair

US President Donald Trump declined to criticize Turkey's purchase of a Russian missile system opposed by the Pentagon and NATO.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it is “not fair” to either Turkey or the United States that Washington cannot sell Ankara billions of dollars worth of F-35 fighter jets after it bought a Russian

"LOCKHEED IS NOT EXACTLY HAPPY"

“It’s a very tough situation that they’re in, and it’s a very tough situation that we’ve been placed in the United States ... We’ll see what happens. But it’s not really fair,” Trump told reporters at a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

“Because of the fact that you bought a Russian missile, we’re not allowed to sell them billions of dollars’ worth of aircraft. It’s not a fair situation,” Trump said, lamenting the jobs that would be lost. “I would say that (F-35 manufacturer) Lockheed is not exactly happy,” he said.

US officials urged Turkey to buy US Patriot missiles, arguing the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge. Turkey, however, emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.