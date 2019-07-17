Wednesday, Jul 17
Trump: US’s attitude against Turkey is not fair

US President Donald Trump declined to criticize Turkey's purchase of a Russian missile system opposed by the Pentagon and NATO.
17.07.2019 - 09:13

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it is “not fair” to either Turkey or the United States that Washington cannot sell Ankara billions of dollars worth of F-35 fighter jets after it bought a Russian

"LOCKHEED IS NOT EXACTLY HAPPY"

“It’s a very tough situation that they’re in, and it’s a very tough situation that we’ve been placed in the United States ... We’ll see what happens. But it’s not really fair,” Trump told reporters at a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

“Because of the fact that you bought a Russian missile, we’re not allowed to sell them billions of dollars’ worth of aircraft. It’s not a fair situation,” Trump said, lamenting the jobs that would be lost. “I would say that (F-35 manufacturer) Lockheed is not exactly happy,” he said.

US officials urged Turkey to buy US Patriot missiles, arguing the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge. Turkey, however, emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.