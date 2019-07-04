Turkey: 13 FETO terror suspects arrested

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

At least 13 people were arrested on Thursday for their suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, according to a security source.

THIRTEEN TERROR SUSPECTS ARRESTED

The suspects were rounded up within the scope of simultaneous counter-terrorism operations in 17 provinces across Turkey.

Earlier, the prosecutor’s office in capital Ankara had issued arrest warrants for 29 suspects as part of an investigation into irregularities in staff recruitment exams, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects, which included “covert imams” senior FETO members civil and military judge candidates, expelled officers and on-duty lawyers, are accused of staying in FETO/PDY (Parallel State Structure) houses to study for judicial exams held in 2013, the source added.