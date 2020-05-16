Turkey brings back citizens from 114 countries

Turkey has so far brought back nearly 70,000 of its nationals from 114 countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's foreign minister said on Friday.

CITIZENS WERE TAKEN UNDER QUARANTINE

"We brought nearly 70,000 citizens from 114 countries to our country and placed them under 14-day quarantine," Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a live broadcast on A News channel.

Underlining that a total of 135 countries have asked Turkey to supply medical equipment, he said the country has sent medical aid to 80 of them.

As of Friday, the country reported 146,457 coronavirus cases, including 106,133 recoveries. The death toll stands at 4,055.