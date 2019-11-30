Turkey completes 12th joint patrol in northern Syria

The 11th patrol with Russian armed forces was carried out in Qamishli and Derek regions.

Turkish and Russian troops have completed the 12th round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month.

A TOTAL OF EIGHT VEHICLES PARTICIPATED

“Turkish and Russian units have completed their twelfth joint land patrol according to plan. A total of eight vehicles comprising of four from each side participated in the twelfth joint land patrol along with UAVs in the Qamishli-Derek sector," Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“Turkish and Russian units patrolled an area of 69 kilometers [42.8-mile] length and 7 kilometers [4.3-mile] depth,” the statement added.

The first joint ground patrols, on Nov. 1, took place near Ras al-Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River.