Turkey conducts 6th joint patrol with Russia in Idlib

Turkish Defense Ministry said that the patrol on M4 highway included land and air elements.

Turkish and Russian forces carried out their sixth joint patrol along a key highway in northwestern Syria on Tuesday.

ANKARA AND MOSCOW HAD AGREED ON PROTOCOL

"Within the framework of TUR-RF Agreement/Protocol, the 6th TUR-RF Combined Land Patrol on M-4 Highway in Idlib was conducted with the participation of land and air elements," Turkey’s Defense Ministry said in a tweet.

The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.

Last month, Ankara and Moscow agreed on a protocol urging parties to "cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area” starting on March 6.

Joint Turkish-Russian patrols agreed in the deal also began on March 15 along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba -- two kilometers (1.2 miles) to the west of Saraqib -- to the settlement of Ain al-Havr.

Idlib has long been under siege by the Assad regime forces and its allies, and previous cease-fires for the region were repeatedly violated. Turkey has been working to protect the local civilian population in the area and rid the wider region of terrorist elements.