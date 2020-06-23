Turkey conducts nearly 3 million tests

Total of 1,293 people won battle against COVID-19 over past 24 hours, says Turkey's health minister.

A total of 1,293 more people won their battle against the novel pandemic over the past 24 hours, bringing the recoveries tally to 161,533, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

"WE MUST BRING DOWN THE NUMBER OF CASES"

“The number of patients recovering today tops the number of new cases. But the difference is not enough for our struggle. We must bring down the number of cases through the measures we take,” Koca said.

Turkey reported 24 new coronavirus fatalities over the past day, bringing the total death toll to 4,974, the data showed.

The country's healthcare workers did 41,413 tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total count to more than 2.98 million. According to test results, the total number of coronavirus cases nationwide to date reached 188,897, with new 1,212 infections reported. A total of 846 patients remain in intensive care units across the country.

Koca has repeatedly stressed the importance of maintaining social distance, wearing masks, and washing hands.