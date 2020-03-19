Turkey confirms 2nd death, 191 cases in virus outbreak

According to the Health Ministry's statement, the latest fatality was a 61-year-old man.

Turkey on Wednesday confirmed its second death from coronavirus.

"MEASURES ARE MANDATORY"

"We have lost a 61-year-old male patient. I wish Allah's mercy upon him," said the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca in a tweet.

Meanwhile, 93 new cases were confirmed, raising the tally to 191 in the country, he said.

The health minister reiterated that preventive measures to avert the outbreak, such as staying at home and avoiding public gatherings, should be taken seriously.

"The tests concluded today show that the measures are mandatory," he said.