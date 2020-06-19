Turkey continues anti-terror operation in Northern Iraq

Operation Claw-Tiger was launched this Wednesday to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the PKK and other terrorist groups.

Turkish army on Friday neutralized three terrorists as part of Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq, security sources said.

DEFENSE MINISTER VISITED OPERATION BASE

Turkey’s national defense minister and top commanders on Friday arrived at a base on the northern Iraqi border serving as a hub for the operation.

At the base, Hulusi Akar and Turkish commanders are set to dispatch, manage, and follow up forces fighting Operation Claw-Tiger.

Akar arrived via an airport in Cizre in Sirnak, southeastern Turkey, along with Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler, Land Forces Commander Gen. Umit Dundar, Air Forces Commander Gen. Hasan Kucukakyuz, and Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal.

Terrorists neutralized as part of Operation Claw-Tiger WATCH

Using military helicopters, Akar and his commanders visited the infantry division commander and held meetings with the commanders of the troops along the border.