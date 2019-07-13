Turkey continues S-400 Russian missile deployment

In a statement released by Turkish ministry, it’s been said that the delivery of S-400 Long Range Air and Missile Defense Systems are being resumed.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the US with no success, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the Russian S-400s.

THIRD PART OF THE MISSILES

US officials urged Turkey to buy US Patriot missiles, arguing the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

Turkey has urged the formation of a commission to clarify any technical issues, but the US has failed to respond to this proposal.

The US has threatened sanctions over the purchase, with Turkey responding that any sanctions would be met in kind.