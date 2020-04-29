Turkey continues supplying medical aid all around world

The country's defense ministry has sent medical aid to several countries including US, Spain, Italy, the UK, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Libya and Somalia.

Turkey is the third biggest supplier of medical aid worldwide amid the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Tuesday.

The country also provides the largest amount of humanitarian aid in the world, he said.

THE THIRD BIGGEST SUPPLIER

On Twitter, Çavuşoğlu shared a message with the hashtags #StrongTurkey and #HumanitarianForeignPolicy, citing the words of 13th century scholar Jalaluddin Rumi, which were printed on boxes containing medical aid for the US: "After hopelessness, there is so much hope, and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun."





In his message, he included a photo of a medical aid plane from Turkey, saying: "In addition to providing the largest amount of humanitarian aid in the world, Turkey is the third biggest supplier of medical aid worldwide during the coronavirus outbreak.”





A Turkish military plane carrying medical supplies landed in the US on Tuesday to support the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic as it reported over one million confirmed cases.