Turkey disinfects historical palaces against coronavirus

Turkish authorities started the disinfection on a monthly basis when the virus emerged in the world.

Turkey disinfected historical Ottoman palaces in Istanbul against coronavirus within the precautionary works as the number of coronavirus cases increased across the world.

THE PROCESS WILL BE HOLD ON MONTHLY BASIS

Topkapi, Beylerbeyi and Dolmabahce Palaces that are visited by thousands of tourists, every day were cleaned with special disinfectant solutions by the workers wearing masks and protective coveralls.

The Turkish National Palaces Administration stated that the antibacterial disinfection process was carried out in Dolmabahçe Palace on March 9.