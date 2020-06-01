Turkey eases coronavirus measures

Flights and car travel resumed on Monday while cafes, restaurants reopened to ease restrictions across the country.

Authorities took a set of new decisions to ease restrictions related to the novel coronavirus as the country made advances in its fight against the pandemic.

The Interior Ministry ordered local officials to allow restaurants, cafes, patisseries, coffee shops, and similar venues to open daily until 10.00 p.m. local time, as of June 1.

SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES WILL CONTINUE

The passengers in the bus terminal checked by thermal cameras and digital thermometers. Authorities announced frequently that to be careful about social distance rules and wearing masks.

All preventive health measures necessary for air travel are in place, Turkey's transport and infrastructure minister said on Monday as the country resumed domestic flights in line with the normalization plan amid a decline in coronavirus numbers.

"Starting today, we are moving to a new period of isolation at all stages of the journey, from entry to airports to exit at destination," Karaismailoglu said.