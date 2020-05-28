Turkey exports mechanical ventilators to foreign contries

As part of the Turkish ministry's project, 5,000 units will be produced by the end of May.

Turkey has exported more than 1,000 mechanical ventilators crucial in treating coronavirus so far, the country's industry and technology minister said on Wednesday.

PANDEMIC HAS RAISED THE NEED FOR MEDICAL VENTILATORS

Addressing a meeting of a local trade chamber via a video link, Mustafa Varank said Turkey is also carrying out apace innovative projects for diagnostic kits and systems that will make a name for the country worldwide.

Varank pointed that many countries face crisis of producing basic medical equipment.

"The discrimination between developed or developing countries has disappeared. Countries boasting their economic and technological power have been late in combating the pandemic," Varank said.

With severe shortness of breath a hallmark of the virus, the pandemic has raised the need for medical ventilators, resulting in a fresh impetus for defense, technology and automotive companies across the globe to research and manufacture the devices.