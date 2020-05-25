Turkey falls into silence as 4-day curfew continues

Turkey imposed a four-day nationwide curfew that started Friday midnight in an effort to stem spread of the novel coronavirus.

Turkey imposed a four-day nationwide curfew during the Muslim Eid holiday beginning Friday midnight to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 4,340 lives in the country.

4-DAY CURFEW WILL END ON MAY 26

Although Turkey usually declares curfew at the weekends in the major cities, this one will cover all country for four days to include the Eid holiday which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, and butchers will continue to operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time (0700-1400GMT) on May 23, but they will be closed on May 24-26.

Also, bakeries will remain open during the four-day curfew.

The first curfew was declared on April 11-12 and followed by others in the past weeks.