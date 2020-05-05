Turkey gradually go back to normal life, Erdoğan says

As part of the normalization process, Erdoğan said they plan to allow the sale of masks, which they did not previously allow to be sold, adding that a standard price will be set.

Turkey will gradually take new steps to start post-coronavirus normalization, the nation’s president announced Monday.

In a televised address, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said travel restrictions will first be lifted from seven cities, namely Antalya, Aydin, Erzurum, Hatay, Malatya, Mersin, and Mugla.

"A NEW TYPE OF NORMAL"

He added that a National Solidarity Campaign to raise money to fight the virus and its impact had netted some 1.91 billion Turkish liras ($271 million) in donations.

Erdoğan stressed that the curfews and limitations have greatly helped combat the epidemic and added that much of the country would face another curfew this coming weekend.

"Of course we will gradually go back to normal life, but we should not forget the reality that, as in the world and our country as well, nothing will be like the normal we knew."

Erdoğan said "a new type of normal" awaits the country and that some of the limitations will continue, though in relaxed form