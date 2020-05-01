Turkey imposes 3-day curfew in major cities

The first curfew was declared on April 11-12 and it was followed by another one in the past week.

Turkey has imposed a 3-day curfew in 31 provinces beginning Thursday midnight in an effort to stem spread of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 3,174 lives in the country.

TURKEY CONFIRMED 3,174 DEATHS

The curfew is going to be effective in the capital Ankara as well as Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Mugla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Sanliurfa, Tekirdag, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.

Although the country seems to have a tendency to declare curfew at the weekends, this period was extended to three days as May 1 is celebrated as an official holiday in the country.

As of Thursday, Turkey registered a total of 3,174 deaths due to coronavirus whereas nearly 49,000 people have recovered from the disease. Currently, there are 120,204 confirmed cases in the country.