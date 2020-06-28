Turkey imposes partial curfew for university exams

Partial curfew in all provinces from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm local time.

Turkey imposed a partial curfew on Sunday as nationwide university entrance exams were held.

MARKETS WILL REMAIN OPEN

The curfew started 9.30 a.m. and will end on 6.30 p.m., according to a statement by the Interior Ministry.

However, students will be allowed to use public transport to reach the exam venue. Also, relatives will be allowed to drop off students.

During the lockdown, bakeries, markets, grocery stores, and butchers will remain open.

Turkey has recently begun relaxing coronavirus restrictions.