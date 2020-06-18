Turkey is within the expected range of fluctuations, minister says

Public can help ensure virus numbers do not exceed expected range, says Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

The fluctuations in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey are within the expected range, the country's health minister said on Wednesday.

"STAYING HOME IS UP TO YOU"

"No surprises, we are within the expected range of fluctuations. Not going outside of this is up to you," meaning the public, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following a virtual meeting of the country’s Coronavirus Science Board.

Koca has stressed that as Turkey relaxes virus-related restrictions, the public must continue such measures as wearing masks and maintaining social distance to ensure the virus does not flare up.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 182,727 as 1,429 more people tested positive for the virus, Koca said.

Turkey ranks number 51 worldwide in terms of the number of cases per capita, with 2,151 confirmed coronavirus cases per 1 million people, he underlined.

19 FATALITIES RECORDED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

Turkey's death toll from coronavirus reached 4,861 as 19 more people died over the past 24 hours, while it ranks 47th in global coronavirus mortality rates, with 57 virus deaths per 1 million people, he said. The tally of coronavirus recoveries in Turkey rose to 154,640 with 1,261 additions in the last 24 hours, he added.

Commenting on developments on the coronavirus vaccine, Koca said one of the two studies could reach the clinical study phase in September and one in October. He added: "There is no decrease in the potency of the virus, but there is a significant increase in the effectiveness of medical treatment."