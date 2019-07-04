Turkey: Istanbul receives record 5.5 million tourists

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said Germans make up the lion's share of foreign tourists to the city, followed by Iranians and Russians. Tourists from China, Ukraine and S.Arabia also throng the city

Turkish metropolis Istanbul has set a tourism record with the highest number of visits in five years, according to a report on Thursday.

THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF VISITS IN FIVE YEARS

“Istanbul, one of the world's tourism capitals with its historical, cultural and natural richness, has set the highest record of the last five years by hosting 5.5 million tourists in the first five months of this year,” the Istanbul Governorship said in a statement after the 2019 Tourism Report was released.

This corresponded to an 11 percent increase compared to the previous year taking the city closer to its target of 15 million tourists in 2019.

“We have a population of 15 million and we wish to host 15 million tourists,” Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said. “Istanbul is now third in Europe and in top 10 in the world in terms of the number of foreign tourists,” he added.