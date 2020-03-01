Turkey launches new domestic anti-terror operation

As part of series of anti-terror operations in the southeast, Turkey initiates Kapan-7 Karadag in Siirt, Sirnak provinces

Turkey launched Sunday a fresh anti-terror operation to eliminate terrorists in the country's southeast, according to the Interior Ministry.

52 SPECIAL UNITS ARE TAKING PART IN THE OPERATION

In a statement, the ministry said the Kapan-7 Karadag was initiated to neutralize terrorists thought to be sheltering in Siirt and Sirnak provinces.

A total of 815 security personnel, comprising of gendarmerie, police, and village guards, as well as 52 special units are taking part in the operation, the ministry said.

It noted that the domestic operations are successfully ongoing with the support of the nation to clear the country completely of terrorism.

Kapan-7 is an extension to similar operations in the region launched as part of Turkey's domestic anti-terror fight.

Ramping up its fight against terrorists, Turkey launched Operation Kapan last month to eliminate terrorists in the southeastern Mardin province, after completing Operation Kiran across the region against YPG/PKK terrorists.

Last August, Turkey launched Operation Kiran in the country's southeastern Van, Hakkari and Sirnak provinces, followed by 10 more iterations of the operation.