Turkey lifts weekend curfew

The virus has claimed 4,540 lives in Turkey while around 128,000 of the country's roughly 164,000 confirmed cases have recovered.

Turkey lifted a two-day-long curfew early Monday that was imposed in some provinces as part of efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 4,500 people in the country.

15 MAJOR CITIES WERE UNDER LOCKDOWN

The curfew was in effect in 14 major provinces as well as Zonguldak province, where the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is high. Travel was also restricted in the provinces.

According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases are at an "anticipated level" and around 128,000 of the country’s roughly 164,000 confirmed cases have recovered from the disease.