Turkey marks 19th May Youth and Sports Day

May 19 is a milestone in Turkish history, the day when Atatürk arrived in the Black Sea city of Samsun from Istanbul in 1919 to launch the war that transformed the nation into modern Turkey.

Turkey on Tuesday marked the Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day by remembering Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and “heroes of War of Independence”.

"I COMMEMORATE WITH RESPECT ALL THE HEROES"

“I congratulate May 19 Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day of our youth and cherished nation, and I respectfully commemorate with respect all the heroes, first and foremost Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, of our War of Independence," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter.

Erdoğan, along with the tweet, also shared a photograph of Ataturk and citizens with the Turkish flag in the background.

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk dedicated May 19 to the youth of the Turkish nation as Youth and Sports Day -- a national holiday that sees young people stage sporting and cultural activities and official ceremonies organized across the nation.