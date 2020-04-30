Turkey may reopen schools on June 1, minister says

On March 13, Turkey announced that all educational facilities from primary schools to universities would be suspended so the virus could be contained in the country.

Turkey may reopen schools on June 1 if normalization from the novel coronavirus pandemic proceeds as planned, the country's national education minister said on Wednesday.

REMOTE EDUCATION WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MAY 31

"If the normalization process continues as expected, we would open schools on June 1," Ziya Selcuk said in a live interview with CNN Turk.

Selcuk had previously announced that a remote education would continue in Turkey via TV and online lessons until May 31 as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Turkey first began remote education on March 23, with Selcuk teaching the first lesson to millions of students nationwide.