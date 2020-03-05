Turkey neutralizes Assad forces in Operation Spring Shield
Turkish National Defense Ministry on Thursday said it neutralized scores of Bashar al-Assad regime troops, military vehicles, and weapons in the past 24 hours as part of its recent military operation in northern Syria.
184 REGIME ELEMENTS WERE NEUTRALIZED
“4 tanks, 5 cannons/MLRSs [Multi Launch Rocket System], 3 anti-tank weapons, 8 military vehicles, 2 machine gun vehicles, 2 armored vehicles were destroyed in the past 24 hours,” said the statement. It added: “184 regime troops were neutralized as well.” official statement said.
On March 1, Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield in northwestern Syria after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred in a Syrian regime airstrike in Idlib late February.
The regime and its allies have consistently broken the terms of the 2018 cease-fire and a new one that started on Jan. 12, launching frequent attacks inside the territory. This has resulted in casualties, as well as a recent influx of irregular migrants along the border of Turkey, which already hosts over 3.7 million Syrians.
