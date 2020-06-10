Turkey performs 2.4 million tests since start of outbreak

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 4,729, as it reported 18 new fatalities over the last 24 hours.

Turkey on Tuesday confirmed a record 3,218 daily recoveries from the novel coronavirus as the country continues easing measures against the pandemic, according to the health minister.

DAILY RECOVERIES AT TRIPLE OF NEW CASES

The total number of recoveries from the disease hit 144,598 as 3,218 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

"In the last 24 hours, the number of the new registries are one-third of the number of the recovered patients. Due to new diagnoses, the need for intensive care and ventilator support increased," he said.

Healthcare professionals performed 37,225 tests for the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the total number to more than 2.4 million.

According to test results, the total number of coronavirus cases nationwide reached 172,114 with 993 new infections.