Turkey performs over 2.45 million tests since start of outbreak

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 4,746, as it reported 17 new fatalities over the last 24 hours.

Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 2,241 daily recoveries from the novel coronavirus, as the country continues easing measures against the pandemic, according to its health minister.

The total number of recoveries from the disease hit 146,839, as 2,241 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Fahrettin Koca said at a news conference after the Science Council meeting, citing Health Ministry data.

"WE NEED TO FOLLOW THE MEASURES UNTIL TO REACH VERY LAST CASE"

"Following stay-home orders for those over the age of 65 years, rate of coronavirus infection in this age group declined by 50 percent," the minister said.

Koca said that guideline in the process of normalization is the fact that the risk continues, adding it will be possible to reach the very last case only by following the measures. "There was an increase in coronavirus cases in the last two to three days in the Turkish capital Ankara, however, today, there was a decline in Ankara," Koca said, adding that there is also a partial increase in Turkey’s central Anatolian, eastern and southeastern regions.

Touching upon measures for travelers, Koca said that unlike Europe, they want all citizens coming from abroad to undergo a medical screening.