Turkey plans to open airport testing centers for coronavirus

Domestic tourism in Turkey has begun as it returns to new normal and the country is revving up efforts to gradually reopen to international travelers.

Turkey will open testing centers for the novel coronavirus in its busy airports by July 1 and the rest in others in the country by July 15, said Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy at Anadolu Agency Editor's Desk on June 24, 2020 in Ankara.

SAFE TOURISM CERTIFICATION

He said Turkey's 2023 tourism goals remained as planned. "Turkey's 75 million tourists and $65 billion income goal for 2023 will be achieved," said Ersoy.

He added that more than 727 hotels and about 900 restaurants had applied for a "Safe Tourism Certification" that would indicate they had taken standard measures to prevent coronavirus infections.

NEW STANDARTS IN TOURISM

He also noted that the number of public beaches available in the country's southern tourist hotspot province Antalya would increase every year.

Hotels in the country have started to design their facilities, including buffets, lobbies and pools, to maintain social distancing. Hotels and restaurants are submitting their applications to obtain the certificate based on 150 control points.