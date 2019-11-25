Turkey-Qatar force command serves stability of region

Erdoğan arrived in Doha earlier in the day to attend the fifth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday a joint force command of Ankara and Doha serves stability and peace of not only Qatar but also the Gulf region.

FRUITFUL MEETING

"It [Turkey-Qatar Combined Joint Force Command] serves stability and peace of not only Qatar but also the Gulf region," Erdoğan said during his visit to Turkish troops in Doha.

He also noted that the construction of the new Turkish military post has been completed and it will be named after the famous Muslim commander Khalid bin Walid.